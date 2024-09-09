Eritrea: Biniam Girmay Places 3rd in Hamburg Classic

Eritrean professional rider Biniam Girmay, of the Intermarché-Wanty team, finished third in yesterday’s Hamburg Classic one-day tour.

In the race, known as the BEMER Classics, which covers 177.5 km, Biniam completed the course without losing time to the race winner, Olav Kooij of Team Visma-Lease a Bike.

Norwegian rider Alexander Kristoff and Belgian rider Jasper Philipsen placed 5th and 7th, respectively.

This year marks the 27th edition of the BEMER Classics, a UCI 1.0 category race.

