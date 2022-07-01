Equipping African and Africa-focused Startups with PR Tools

Top 10 News / July 1, 2022

London-based Wimbart, a public relations (PR) agency specialising in Africa and emerging markets, has launched the fourth edition of its PR Office Hours programme. Launched in 2015, Wimbart is an independent PR agency with a focus on Africa’s tech and startup sectors. It hosted the first edition of its three-month PR Office Hours programme, designed to equip African and Africa-focused startups with the PR tools required to support and achieve their business goals, in 2020, and is already on its fourth edition. To date, more than 70 startups have been through the programme. Eligible startups must be less than two years old, have a minimum viable product available and may have secured investment at no later than a seed-level stage. Twenty startups will be selected by the Wimbart team to participate in the free programme.

