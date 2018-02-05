Entrepreneurship in the Wedding Industry

The bride is the main centre of attraction in a wedding. Every woman will go to great lengths to ensure she looks good and charming. The global wedding gowns industry is worth over $10 billion. African weddings use various types of gowns in their ceremonies.

Wedding gowns vary in price depending on your budget and can be imported from countries such as China, United States, and Europe. China is commonly known for affordable gowns while Europe and the U.S. are associated with expensive designer gowns.

As an entrepreneur, you are tasked with the responsibility of ensuring brides find an elegant gown that matches their interest and personality. In addition, wedding gown entrepreneurs also sell a wide array of bridal accessories such as tiaras, necklaces, and earrings.

This is a key wedding service that has seen many African wedding entrepreneurs shine. Nowadays, renting of gowns has become popular, especially for brides who cannot afford the cost of a new gown or prefer not to buy a gown. If you want to be part of this industry and you have no sufficient capital, you could start by buying gowns from married couples and resell or rent them to new brides. Overall, this is a key sector in the wedding industry.

Wedding Venue Providers

For a wedding ceremony to take place, a venue has to be selected for the occasion. It is approximated that 30% of the entire wedding budget goes to booking the wedding venue and reception. This is definitely one of the most lucrative income segments of African weddings, as the cost of hiring a venue is often significant. Service providers help their clients to search and make reservations for venues.

Venues are selected according to the guest seating capacity, security, availability of parking, and accessibility. In addition, entrepreneurs dealing with wedding venues help couples identify sites with the beautiful landscapes.

Wedding venues require a lot of money to build; however, it’s a very lucrative initiative for wedding entrepreneurs in Africa who can afford to build their own wedding venues. The key is to set up a wedding venue in the right location. In addition, entrepreneurs can also use this business to sell other wedding services to their customers and increase revenue margins.

Wedding Furniture, Equipment and Decor

As weddings in Africa continue to become more trendy and sophisticated, there is a demand for unique varieties of wedding furniture and other equipment. There can be no wedding without tents, décor, chairs, cutlery, plates, chair covers, portable toilets and backdrops. The glamour associated with a wedding is determined by an elaborate color décor that is well-orchestrated to match the theme of the wedding.

Other useful equipment includes sound equipment and power generators. As an entrepreneur, you can decide to offer specialized services or provide an entire range of wedding venue-related items. Businesses that deal with wedding furniture and equipment either rent these items from other service providers or buy their own furniture and equipment.

Wedding Invitation Cards

African weddings have adopted the concept of wedding cards since they set the pace for everything else, as well as create an initial excitement about the celebration. Couples value a wedding card and will spend whatever they can to make it look attractive. The business of designing and selling wedding invitation cards is quite popular among African wedding entrepreneurs. Aside from wedding cards, service providers can also design wedding programs and thank you cards.

Wedding stationery is a booming business in Africa because it allows the creative minds to do their thing. There are certainly numerous opportunities waiting to be exploited since many artistic, flair-for-design and creative individuals are still out there.