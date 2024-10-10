Entrepreneur and Businessman Dr. DeForest B. Soaries Jr. Returns to Ghana for Historic Celebration and Community Development Initiatives

October 2024 marks an important milestone in the enduring partnership between Dr. DeForest B. Soaries Jr. and the Kingdom of Akyem Abuakwa in Ghana, West Africa. This visit, Dr. Soaries’ second to Ghana in 2024, will include a delegation of 40 individuals who will join in the celebration of the 25th anniversary of His Majesty, the King of Akyem Abuakwa. The silver jubilee will draw dignitaries, including the President of Ghana, traditional royals from across the country, and international allies. Dr. Soaries, a close friend and trusted business and development advisor to His Majesty, has been a vital force in strengthening the kingdom’s infrastructure and community well-being for nearly two decades.

In 2017, His Majesty honored him with the chieftaincy title “Nkosuohene” (Chief of Development), a recognition of Dr. Soaries’ leadership in impactful community projects that have uplifted various towns and villages in the region. Among his numerous contributions are:

– The construction of an infirmary to provide healthcare to children at a local elementary school.

– Establishment of a community library that serves eight towns and villages.

– Renovations for the local Baptist Church, creating a safe space for communal worship.

– A playgroup for young children in local schools.

– A 100-seat cafeteria for students in another village.

One of Dr. Soaries’ most recent efforts includes a fundraising campaign to build a skills training center at the Kibi School for the Deaf, benefiting nearly 200 children with hearing and speech challenges by providing them career-training opportunities. During this historic visit, Chief Soaries and his delegation will have a private audience with His Majesty and inspect past community projects. A new community initiative for 2025 will also be unveiled: the construction of a 100-unit micro-flush toilet block for five villages that currently lack adequate sanitation facilities. This ambitious project aims to raise $25,000 by March 2025, with completion targeted for July and October of the same year.

In addition to his community work, Dr. Soaries will meet with key stakeholders, including leaders in Ghana’s real estate investment market, and follow up on the rollout of an innovative insurance policy for traditional leaders, a collaboration that began between Prudential Financial and the Kingdom during a meeting in Newark in 2023. Dr. Soaries’ continued efforts to build bridges between the U.S. and Africa through development, tourism, and cultural exchange reflect his unwavering commitment to fostering growth and opportunity in Ghana. His leadership in dfree® Africa (Ghana) has also created lasting economic and social impact in the region.

About Dr. DeForest B. Soaries Jr.

Dr. DeForest B. Soaries Jr. is a visionary leader with a profound impact on community development, financial and economic empowerment, and public service. His extensive career includes groundbreaking initiatives that have transformed communities and inspired individuals worldwide. Through his work with the dfree® Financial Freedom Movement and numerous other initiatives, Dr. Soaries continues to drive positive change and empower people to achieve their fullest potential in both the United States and throughout the Continent of Africa.