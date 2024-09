Juliana Rotich, CEO of E-Citizen Solutions Africa, and Sabine Mensah, Deputy CEO of AfricaNenda, look at how DPI is crucial for empowering women in Africa. By providing access to digital identity, payment systems, and data exchange, DPI can improve service delivery and unlock women’s economic potential. They conclude that governments need to invest in DPI and create supportive policies to ensure women benefit from this digital transformation.

