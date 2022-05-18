The weather may be cooling down, but that’s no reason to stay indoors in the Mother City. If you are looking to spend some quality time with your partner, don’t just limit it to one meal. Make a day of it! And in Cape Town, it’s pretty easy with plenty of things to do and see.
We chatted to Sulaiman Savahl , Guest Relations Officer at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, to find out more about what exactly a couple could get up to in the Mother City for a whole day. Because who knows the city better than guest relations? Not many, we’d guess.
Here’s what Savahl recommends.
Start with a light breakfast
“If you are a breakfast person, keep breakfast light on this day. With a full day of treats and adventures ahead, having a heavy meal first thing in the morning might not be ideal,” says Savahl .
Enjoy a croissant, a bagel or something as simple as egg on toast. If you are staying at a hotel such as the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, there will be plenty on offer on the breakfast buffet and a la carte breakfast menu that will keep you fueled for the morning ahead.
Do the biggest activity before lunch
“If you are looking to go big on an activity, get this done early in the day while energy levels are still high,” Savahl advises.
In Cape Town, this could be anything from a hike on the mountain to a bicycle ride on the Sea Point Promenade. Other ideas include a walk through Kirstenbosch Gardens, abseiling off Signal Hill, or even a kayak experience on the Atlantic Ocean. If the weather isn’t playing along, check out the Rollercade at the Waterfront’s Battery Park for some roller skating fun.
Grab lunch on the go or have a picnic
Savahl suggests: “With all the activities for the day, it’s probably best to grab lunch while out and about so that you can head off to your next activity as quickly as possible.”
If you are out in the Sea Point area, pop in at Mojo market for a quick lunch. Or you could grab some snacks and on-the-go-meals for a picnic in the Urban Park.
Wind down with a leisurely activity
“With all the adventures of the day, you and your partner will probably be tired after lunch, so a light and leisurely activity is best for the post-lunch wind down,” says Savahl .
A walk beside the Atlantic ocean is a great way to wind down after a full day. You could also just spend some time in the Urban Park reading books, chatting and enjoying each other’s company. If rain forces you indoors, take shelter in one of the city’s museums or galleries like the Zeitz MOCCA at the Waterfront or the South African National Gallery in the Company’s Garden.
Wrap things up with a fancy dinner
“End the night on a high and go all-out with dinner at the end of the day,” Savahl recommends.
At this time of the year, many restaurants run winter specials to entice Capetonians out from under the blankets. If you were to pop in at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, for example, you will find a set menu with wine pairing on the go at the moment. Have a look around to see what winter deals grab your attention and then go ahead and plan the most amazing date day with your significant other.