Engen Kits Out Sir Lowry’s Pass Primary School’s Drummies

To raise morale at Sir Lowry’s Pass Primary School, Principal Charlton De Morney reached out to local businesses to help raise funds for uniforms and props (pom poms, flags, maces and batons) for the school’s new drum majorette squad.

Heeding the call, Engen Helderberg Convenience Centre director, Geoff Abrahams funded kits for all 40 members of the team. “I hope that this small token will help uplift learner optimism.”

Sir Lowry’s Pass Primary School, situated in Sir Lowry’s Pass Village outside Somerset West, has 1 312 learners, the majority of which live in informal settlements.

“Our surrounding community are extremely poor with almost 70% of our parents either unemployed or reliant on government grants,” says Principal De Morney. “We are a no fee school and our learners find it very difficult to buy their own sports kits.

The funds raised by Engen Helderberg Convenience Centre was matched by Engen as part of the company’s “Dealer Community Partnership Programme” (DCPP).

“We are extremely grateful to Engen for their support and sincerely hope that our newly kitted out drummies team will help raise school spirit and team moral at our sports matches.”

Engen’s Corporate Social Investment Manager, Adhila Hamdulay says the company encourages and supports its franchisees to get involved and engage with local communities.

“We hope that our contribution helps to enrich and improve the lives of the learners at the school, many of whom live below the breadline. We welcome this generous show of community support and social upliftment by our dealers,” adds Hamdulay.