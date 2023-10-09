Built on a nearly 40-year legacy of innovation and leadership in energy, ADIPEC will gather more than 160,000 attendees from 164 countries

Over 2,200 companies from energy, manufacturing, technology, shipping and logistics, will exhibit across 16 halls and four specialised areas to advance progress on Net Zero

The brightest minds and leading energy companies will engage in critical dialogue across ADIPEC’s 350+ sessions and develop tangible solutions for a sustainable future

ADIPEC 2023 will open its doors on Monday, 2 October, gathering the global energy industry to advance decarbonising today’s energy system and to collaborate on the energy system of tomorrow.

Featuring a rich exhibition programme that covers energy-related technology, innovation, collaboration, and digitalisation, ADIPEC 2023 is expected to attract more than 160,000+ attendees from 164 countries for its biggest edition ever.

Held Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and hosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC 2023 will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)until Thursday, October 5. Under the theme of ‘Decarbonising. Faster. Together.’, the event is taking place just seven weeks before the UAE hosts COP28, providing a platform to convene energy and related industries to align on the lower-carbon, high-growth future of energy.

ADIPEC builds on its nearly 40-year legacy of innovation to showcase and platform the cutting-edge technologies and systems critical to achieving the global energy transition. Companies from across the energy ecosystem will showcase the innovations and technologies driving the industry’s journey to Net Zero, including direct air capture (DAC), carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS), green hydrogen electrolysers, power-to-x, artificial intelligence (AI) and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

The ADIPEC Exhibition will enable visitors to connect with over 2,200 global companies across 16 exhibition halls and 30 country pavilions, making it an ideal platform to drive business growth through its invaluable opportunities for cross-sectoral networking, deal-making, and knowledge exchange.

This year, ADIPEC also includes four specialised areas focused on facilitating cross-sector collaboration and game-changing partnerships – Decarbonisation Accelerator, Maritime & Logistics Zone, Digitalisation in Energy Zone, and Manufacturing & Industrialisation Exhibition & Conference. The Maritime & Logistics Zone is located in the dedicated Marina Hall, which also includes the Maritime & Logistics Technical and Strategic Conferences.

Visitors can also attend Innovation Sessions, where industry experts will share insights on new ways of thinking and working that are driving decarbonisation at scale and pace. Split across three dedicated tracks – Decarbonisation, Maritime and Logistics, and Digitalisation in Energy – the sessions are designed to facilitate solution-orientated dialogue in a curated programme format. They are complemented by the Cross-Sector Co-Lab Programme, where visitors can explore the cross-industry partnerships that are accelerating the energy transition.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, organisers of ADIPEC 2023 said:“ADIPEC 2023, with its bold conference agenda and massive exhibition plan, presents visitors with unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, partnership, learning, and investment. Never before have we gathered so many cutting-edge innovations, powerful partnerships, visionary global leaders, disruptive innovators, and thought leaders in one place, all contributing to a decarbonised energy transition.

“ADIPEC 2023 has something for everyone in the energy industry. Whether you are looking for insights on how to leverage digital technologies for greater operational efficiency, want to learn about the policies impacting the energy transition or find out about green finance and investment opportunities, ADIPEC is where to be.”

More than 1,600 speakers, including over 40 ministers and 120 c-suite executives from across the Middle East, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas, will address more than 15,000 delegates in over 350 ADIPEC conference sessions. They will share strategies and innovative ideas to accelerate collective, responsible action to future-proof energy.

For ease of access to the ADNEC venue, a free Park-and-Ride service has been arranged for ADIPEC visitors. Visitors can be picked up and dropped off between the ADNEC venue and the Zayed Sports City parking location every 5 minutes, from 8:00-18:30, between 2-5 October 2023.

Join the conversation at ADIPEC by registering at www.adipec.com/visit/registration/.

Members of the press can register at www.adipec.com/visit/media-registration/