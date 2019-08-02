Energy Generation Launches The Business & Energy School

Launch of the Business & Energy School (BE School). This school of excellence, a first in West Africa, aims to help students develop a viable and innovative business.

A customized and innovative entrepreneurial training

Through the BE School, Energy Generation wishes to offer an outstanding training available directly on the African continent to enable young leaders to have a positive impact on the future of Africa through entrepreneurship. At the end of the course, graduates are able to launch a successful start-up with a functional technical solution and an effective business model.

Teaching techniques are based on an individual-centered competence approach. They reflect the logical progression of Design Thinking and an adapted version of the theory of innovation management focused on frugal innovation, which mobilizes few resources for maximum efficiency.

An internationally recognized diploma

The training of BE School was developed in partnership with the French School of Business Ascencia Business School, member of the Collège de Paris. “Present in Africa for several years, particularly in Cameroon and Guinea, the Collège de Paris is honored and pleased to support the training and certification of future sustainable energy entrepreneurs. ” says Olivier de Lagarde, President of the Collège de Paris.

Three courses have been set up, leading to a specific certification registered in the French National Directory of Professional Certifications (NDPC), recognized internationally.

“We strongly believe that knowledge, creativity, leadership and experience are essential for any entrepreneurial success. We have designed a new 2 years- academic program including 16 months of courses and 4 months of internship in a company” says Astria Fataki, founder of Energy Generation.

These programs guarantee our students to enter the labor market by offering trainings in highly demanded job positions:

● Manager of Sales Administration and Business Relationship (Bachelor I),

● Operational Manager in Business Management (Bachelor III),

● Business Unit Manager (Master of Business Administration).

“We are eager to offer courses of excellent quality but accessible to all with tuition fees ranging from 1,000,000 FCFA for the Bachelor II to 1,500,000 FCFA for the MBA.”

With students from all over Africa, the teaching contents are offered in a bilingual format (in French on the Lomé campus and in English on the Accra campus). The pre-registrations are already launched for the new academic year starting on October 7th, 2019. The deadline for applications is August 31st, 2019.

Ambitious partnerships

As always, Energy Generation has the support of partners from both private (ENGIE), governmental (Electricité de France (EDF), Ministry of Posts and Digital Economy of Togo, Delegation of the European Union in Togo), and institutional (Collège de Paris, Schneider Electric Foundation, Village Capital), to achieve its mission of providing a unique and high quality training to entrepreneurship.

To find out more about the fees and registration methods:

https://www.energy-generation.org/business-energy-school



