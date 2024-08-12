EnerGeo Alliance Partners with African Energy Week (AEW) 2024 to Push for Major Investments in Africa’s Natural Gas Sector

In its latest policy brief, global trade association EnerGeo Alliance calls for further upstream investment in South Africa’s energy sector. The brief emphasizes the need for advanced seismic surveys and data generation to identify reserves and reduce exploration risks. It highlights the potential of South Africa’s Brulpadda-Luiperd fields, offshore prospects in the Orange Basin, and onshore shale gas in the Karoo Basin as game changers for the country’s energy landscape. Additionally, the company notes that significant investment is required to fully develop South Africa’s midstream and downstream sectors to enhance gas availability and reliability.

To strengthen the call for greater investments, EnerGeo Alliance has joined the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energy 2024 event – taking place from November 4-8 in Cape Town – as a partner. During AEW: Invest in African Energy, EnerGeo will host a pre-conference workshop on Monday 4th November titled, Legislative ad Regulatory Context for Promoting Investment in Exploration. This session will explore best practices, challenges and policy recommendations for creating a favorable legislative and regulatory environment to attract and sustain exploration investments in Africa. Additionally, Energeo Alliance’s President and CEO Nikki Martin will join the rountable discussion: Advancing Exploration in Africa and the Energy Trilemma, to discuss the importance of geoscience for resource discovery and development to meet Africa’s current and future energy demands.

AEW: Invest in African Energy is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

EnerGeo Alliance brings together member companies from over 50 countries and represents a diverse range of industries. Focus areas include onshore and offshore geoscience companies, energy data and processing providers, equipment and software manufacturers, service providers and consultancy groups. The association leverages its extensive expertise to provide comprehensive energy solutions to countries all over the world.

In the context of the global energy transition, EnerGeo Alliance recognizes natural gas as a key transition fuel, especially within the African context. The company advocates for the strategic use of natural gas to transition from high-carbon fuels to cleaner energy sources, with Nigeria, Algeria and Egypt standing at the forefront of natural gas production in Africa. Meanwhile, frontier countries such as Senegal, Mauritania, Mozambique and South Africa have emerged as significant game changers in the African gas market.

EnerGeo Alliance offers members essential resources for exploring and developing low-carbon energy solutions in Africa. It provides educational, scientific and regulatory tools, enhancing energy project efficiency and sustainability. The association also prioritizes geoscience data in energy policies as a requisite to attracting and retaining investment in the energy industry. This strategic focus optimizes energy resource development and maximizes economic benefits for African nations.

“The integration of geoscience and the energy sector is crucial for advancing African energy projects and leveraging Africa’s hydrocarbon resources. By harnessing the advanced scientific knowledge and technological expertise of organizations like EnerGeo Alliance and its vast network, Africa can not only optimize the exploration and development of its resources but also drive the transition to cleaner energy sources. This approach is crucial for unlocking Africa’s full potential, ensuring energy security and enhancing sustainable economic growth across the continent,” states Executive Chairman of the AEC NJ Ayuk.

By participating in AEW 2024, EnerGeo Alliance will engage with policymakers to advocate for supportive policies and regulatory frameworks. Its experience and success in other regions can inform and inspire effective energy policies in Africa. This collaboration aims to enhance the event’s mandate to eradicate energy poverty while creating a supportive landscape for energy development across Africa.

