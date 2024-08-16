Empowering South Africa’s Youth: LEAP Africa’s Initiative to Tackle Unemployment and Drive SDG Progress

Collaboration with government, civil society and NGOs undertaken in-country to kickstart youth-based projects that will help young people’s futures

Johannesburg: Leadership, Effectiveness, Accountability, and Professionalism (LEAP) Africa, a leading non-profit organization committed to leadership development and youth empowerment in Africa announced at a recent stakeholder and press conference in Johannesburg on 7 August the launch of its Youth Day of Service (YDOS) initiative. YDOS is a youth-led social impact campaign that empowers young Africans to drive tangible progress towards the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By providing resources, skills, and a platform for their voices, YDOS equips young people to become catalysts for positive change in their communities.

YDOS launches in SA at the same time as the release of the latest youth unemployment rate (45,5%%) which was announced by StatsSA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) on 13 August. This is an increase of 0,5 % since the last survey was announced, highlighting the severity of the youth crisis.

Catch22 among the youth

The entrance by LEAP Africa into Southern Africa, through South Africa, comes at a time when SA’s youth need more than just handouts but empowerment and upskilling. The catch-22 that many youth face however is that even if they have the right qualifications, they need some form of work experience first before applying for their first job. Without it, they often cannot secure work.

LEAP Africa’s partnerships with headline sponsor, Dow Africa, a global leader in materials science, and key local stakeholders, brokered during their visit to South Africa is essential for scaling the impact of the Youth Day of Service (YDOS). This campaign will afford many youth an opportunity to learn key skills, gain work experience through volunteerism and effect change in their communities and cities – giving them a foot in the door when it comes to securing future work, while impacting social change.

Funding to scale efforts For the Youth Day of Service, now in its fifth year, is the headline sponsor Dow Africa, a global leader in materials science also based in South Africa, alongside World Connect and other implementing partners across Africa. With the support of sponsors and partners, LEAP Africa has successfully launched youth developed and run projects in 28 countries including Zambia, Morrocco and Kenya, uplifting over 10 000 youth with knowledge, skills and critical experience.

Brokering strategic partnerships

The theme for YDOS 2024, “Intensifying Youth Action for the SDGs,” reflects the campaign’s commitment to scaling impact. Marking a significant milestone since its inception, this year’s edition underscores LEAP Africa’s ongoing effort to engage and empower young leaders across Africa to drive meaningful change within their communities and contribute to achieving the SDGs by 2030.

While in South Africa to kickstart the YDOS campaign and commemorate International Youth Day on 12 August, LEAP Africa will engage participants and harness opportunities for youth-based partnerships. Through these meetings, LEAP Africa intends on getting new SDG-aligned projects off the ground during the month-long campaign.

Currently in South Africa, two projects by Clean City SA and SACAN will be taking place during the YDOS pan-African campaign month. Each is a stellar example of what the company intends to achieve in SA and across Africa. Clean City SA operates a sorting of waste for recycling station at the Randview Shopping Centre in the Randburg Central Business District (CBD).

Protecting SA’s future while aligning to the SDGs Africa’s growing youth population presents a unique opportunity for accelerated development. However, the continent is still facing significant challenges in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Sami Mainich, President of Dow Africa stated: “Young people are the architects of our future, and their creativity, innovative thinking, and energy are essential to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Dow is proud to partner with LEAP Africa once again on the Youth Day of Service. By empowering young leaders across Africa, we are investing in a sustainable future for the continent and creating lasting positive change. With the current unemployment rates in South Africa, and the lack of available jobs, stakeholders are encouraged to do much more in tackling the issues of youth unemployment and equipping young people with the resources and skills to excel.