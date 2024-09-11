Empowering Every Child’s Voice: SA’s Literacy Crisis Demands Multilingual Solutions

Literacy is a fundamental human right. Yet, according to the 2021 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study (PIRLS), a staggering 81% of South African Grade Four students cannot read for meaning in any language. This is an increase from the 2016 figure of 78%, so things are getting worse.

Furthermore, the World Bank estimates that learning poverty, which refers to children unable to read and understand a simple text by age 10, has soared to 70% in low- and middle-income countries, with Sub-Saharan Africa experiencing even higher rates at around 86%.

As South Africa (SA) marks International Literacy Day on 8 September, the need to foster literacy, with a focus on multilingual education, among children from a young age, has never been more pressing.

This year, UNESCO’s theme for International Literacy Day is Promoting multilingual education: Literacy for mutual understanding and peace.

Educational psychologist, Seago Maapola said UNESCO’s theme is apt for SA, a multi-cultural country with rich linguistic and cultural diversity. “Embracing multilingual and multicultural literacy empowers every child’s voice. There is a critical need to teach literacy at an Early Childhood Development (ECD) level, in children’s own languages so that the books they read are relatable.”

The time is now to highlight multicultural and multilingual education

Literacy Month in September, as well as National Book Week from 5 – 11 September, are a critical time to highlight the importance of multicultural and multilingual education.

Expanding on the role that literacy can play in promoting mutual understanding and peace, Maapola said: “Literacy is one of the most basic tools for cultivating tolerance and peace. With increased interconnection, language barriers that cause misunderstanding, conflict, and disqualification can be lessened.

“Multilingual education is vital; learners who receive instruction in their mother tongue during their early years perform better when they move over to English from Grade Four. It not only improves academic outcomes but also fosters inclusivity and respect for cultural diversity, enhancing mutual understanding and respect,” Maapola stressed.

Maapola highlighted the importance of training and support for primary school teachers if SA’s “shocking” literacy statistics are to improve. The 2030 Reading Panel found there is a need for urgent reform in the training of primary school teachers, who arrive at university with some of the lowest language skills and receive inadequate training in teaching children to read.

Diverse, multicultural literature boosts confidence and education outcomes

“Early exposure to literature nurtures a love of reading and builds essential literacy skills, setting the foundation for lifelong learning. When children read in their own language, they understand better; when they read or are read stories they can relate to, it boosts their confidence, their identity and their experience of education.”

Children entering primary school often have inadequate pre-literacy skills affecting their learning. Their inability to keep up can lead to feelings of inferiority and low self-esteem. “Poor literacy can have negative effects that surpass school going years, including emotional, social and financial burdens. Literacy is not just about reading and writing; it’s about giving children the tools to unlock their potential and shape their future.”

Read with Wimpy Initiative empowers young minds

Wimpy, a proudly South African family brand which is committed to diversity and mutual understanding, recognises the importance of multicultural education and the need for children to access books in their own language.

Building on the success of its previous campaigns to make diverse books available at Wimpy restaurants and online, Wimpy recently launched its flagship CSI initiative, “Read with Wimpy.”

The initiative aims to empower young minds through promoting multicultural education and provides underprivileged ECDs across the country with a Library in a Box which includes a series of books featuring diverse stories and local folktales which are relatable to South African children at an ECD level.

Each Library in a Box includes:

A movable book trolley containing approximately 50 South African folktale storybooks commission by Wimpy and written and illustrated by local authors in all 11 official languages.

A package of five books – a mix of English and home languages – for each child to take home.

Teacher and comprehension aids with activity sheets and comprehension questions.

These materials aim to develop phonemic awareness, fluency, comprehension, and vocabulary skills while fostering a love for reading through engaging and relatable books in each child’s home language.

Maapola said Wimpy’s latest campaign effectively tackles the issue of limited access to multicultural and multilingual books, ensuring that children are provided with the resources necessary for reading.

Jodi Law, brand manager at Wimpy, “Wimpy celebrates South Africa’s rich melting pot of cultures and languages and encourages families to spend time reading together in whichever language they choose. We are committed to providing underprivileged ECD’s with books that represent diverse cultures and languages, enabling children to develop a sense of identity and belonging.”

Visit https://wimpy.co.za/kids/read-with-wimpy/ to find out more.