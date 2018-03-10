Emotional Eritrea Homecoming For Comedian And Actress Tiffany Haddish

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish recently visited her late father’s home country of Eritrea where she met her extended family. Tiffany was born in Los Angeles, California to an African-American mother and an Eritrean father by name Tsihaye Reda Haddish who entered the United States as a refugee.

Though her father left her and her mother at a very young age, Tiffany managed to locate and reconnect with him. Tsihaye walked her down the aisle on her first wedding which she described as one of the happiest days of her life. She also met with Eritrean president Isaias Afwerki.