Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Sudan Commemorates the 79th Anniversary of Indonesian Independence

The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia (KBRI) in Sudan on Saturday (17/8) commemorated the 79th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Indonesia by holding a solemn ceremony at the KBRI office in Port Sudan.

The Indonesian Independence Day ceremony, which this year took the theme “New Archipelago, Advanced Indonesia” began at 08.00 WS and was attended by the ranks of the KBRI work team and the Indonesian citizen community in Port Sudan, including professional Indonesian citizens who work at the Sayga company in Port Sudan.

The Indonesian Ambassador, Mr. Sunarko acted as the Ceremony Instructor and Mr. Aris Fudjasmedi as the Ceremony Leader.

Ambassador Sunarko in his message, among others, conveyed the importance of the Commemoration of Indonesian Independence Day in order to continue to increase the efforts of all Indonesian citizens in filling, giving meaning and contributing to the nation and the Republic of Indonesia.

The Indonesian Ambassador also advised all levels of work at the Indonesian Embassy to be able to take advantage of every opportunity for international and bilateral cooperation for the benefit, welfare and progress of the Indonesian nation.

After the ceremony, Ambassador Sunarko carried out the tradition of dredging tumpeng as a form of gratitude for Indonesia’s independence. The tumpeng was then distributed to representatives of professional Indonesian citizens working in Sudan. Accompanied by prayers that all Indonesian citizens in Sudan will always be given safety and health.

The event continued with a friendly gathering, enjoying typical Indonesian culinary dishes and entertainment with Indonesian citizens in Port Sudan.​

