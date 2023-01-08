Elusive Undiscovered Spots in Southern Africa

On the fringe of the Central Kalahari Game Reserve in Botswana, stands Great Tsau Hill Lodge proudly above the surrounding grasslands. The unique desert-adapted wildlife species make for excellent game viewing. At the eastern extreme of the Zambezi Region, you’ll find Rupara Campsite on the banks of the Kwando-Linyanti river system. It is ideal for self-drive campers looking for a well-maintained site complete with ablution blocks and barbeque facilities. Moving northeast to Zambia, the vast grasslands and mixed woodlands of Liuwa Plains National Park are home to one of our most endangered predators, Lycaon pictus, the painted wolf. It is also the location of a camp named for King Lewanika, whose foresight saw the area protected in the 1880s. For a classic Zimbabwean safari experience composed of abundant wildlife and sumptuous lodgings, check out Davison’s Camp in the renowned Hwange National Park. Catering to the wildlife enthusiast, the camp evokes times past when safari meant exploring the self and the surroundings.

