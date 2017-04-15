The African Elephants population decline due to poaching

African elephants have suffered a great deal as poachers kill them to feed the illegal trade. Conservationists’ estimate that the population of elephants in the continent has declined significantly from about 1.2 million in the 1970’s to less than 500,000 today due to poaching and habitat loss. It is estimated that more than 30,000 elephants are killed by poachers each year for their ivory tusks.

A recent census indicated that the population of elephants in Tanzania dropped from 109,051 to just 43,330 between 2009 and 2014. That is nearly 60 percent of its elephant population due to poaching in a span of five years.

The closure of the 67 entities in China is regarded as a great message to the existing legal markets of ivory. According to Harris Taga, conservationist and Founder of Friends of Maasai Mara, in Kenya, the shutdown shows the seriousness about the issue of poaching and the declining population of the African elephants. He said that this should also spur the closure of other existing legal markets such as the United States, which is the second largest market for ivory.

Taga notes that the closure will reduce demand and in turn diminish poaching. “Soon we will see the population of our elephants increase rapidly because poachers will have no incentive to carry out illegal activities as the markets will be non-existent,” said Taga. He added that more pressure needs to be put on China to close the remaining market before the anticipated time.

“I appreciate what they have done but I wish to see much being done because the closure will cause a great change as the whole chain of illegal business will be halted at the end which is their legal market,” said Taga.