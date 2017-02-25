Several African countries will hold elections this year, the most anticipated being Kenya and Angola. As usual, the African union and the international community call for ‘free and fair’ elections. However, this comes with challenges; for example, one of the requirements to declare polls as ‘fair’ is that the results should be accepted by everyone involved and in some instances this has not been the case.

African Union observers have come under fire for declaring elections ‘free and fair’ despite some concerns. This was the case with the 2013 election in Zimbabwe, the AU said the polls were free and fair, however, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network questioned the credibility of the process, claiming that the poll was compromised.

Last year the AU Election Observation Mission led by Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan, declared the Zambian election ‘free and fair’ despite the leader of the United Party for National Development, Hakainde Hichilema, claiming that the election was rigged. So what do election observers lookout for?

To answer this question, Africa.com spoke to Olufunto Akinduro, Head of Elections and Political Process at the Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA). Akinduro has been involved in over 30 election observer missions (both as a citizen observer and an international observer) in several countries including Nigeria, The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Liberia, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Egypt, Mozambique, Madagascar; Malawi and the U.S.

She says “election observation has evolved over time and there has been a departure from declaration of elections as ‘free and fair.’ This departure is in recognition of the fact that elections are not simply ‘black and white.’” She adds that an election is a process rather than an event. Therefore, it is not possible to assess elections using a binary approach of the ‘good and bad’ elections.

According to Akinduro, this has led to observers adopting new methodologies that enable them to assess each aspect of the electoral process to determine the extent to which the will of the people is upheld or obstructed.

For her organisation, EISA, this includes assessing elections before they are held, during voting and after voting has taken place. So a genuine election is one that is conducted in line with universally accepted democratic principles and reflects the will of the people, she says.

These universally accepted principles which guide EISA’s observer missions are captured in the Declaration of Principles on International Election Observation (DOP), the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (ACDEG), the AU/OAU Declaration on the Principles Governing Democratic Elections in Africa, and the Principles for Election Management, Monitoring and Observation (PEMMO).

The principles enshrined in these documents include the establishment of an independent and impartial national electoral body, which will be responsible for the management of elections, ensuring transparency, the equitable use of the media, public resources and issues of political party finance. The body will also manage the post-election phase, including the settlement of election disputes and ways of ensuring that results are acceptable.

The DOP, which is endorsed by more than 50 international election observation groups including the African Union, European Union and the Commonwealth, highlights that the will of the people can be “determined through genuine periodic elections, which guarantee the right and opportunity to vote freely and to be elected fairly through universal and equal suffrage by secret balloting or equivalent free voting procedures, the results of which are accurately counted, announced and respected”.

However, the task of observing elections in Africa is not an easy one. Akinduro says sometimes observers receive late or no accreditation. There are also security and infrastructural challenges and limited funding for observer groups. She says elections in restrictive political contexts were the most challenging to her.