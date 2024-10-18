Egypt’s Sisi Reshuffles Top Intelligence Agency’s Leadership

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has appointed Major General Hassan Mahmoud Rashad as the new head of the country’s general intelligence agency, replacing Abbas Kamel, who becomes a presidential adviser. Prior to his promotion, Rashad, previously Kamel’s deputy, had begun managing key issues, including Egypt’s warming relations with Iran. Kamel, 68, who had led the agency since 2018, was a key figure in Egyptian diplomacy, often attending summits and foreign meetings. He had reportedly requested a lighter workload due to health concerns. The general intelligence agency plays a leading role in Egypt’s foreign policy, including handling conflicts in Gaza, Sudan, and Libya. The agency also handles the country’s domestic security issues, overseeing a long-standing crackdown on political dissent. At the moment, it remains unclear how the change in leadership will affect the agency’s functioning.

SOURCE: ARAB WEEKLY

