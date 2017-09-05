Egypt’s Most Extreme Homes

Abusir

This extreme home is in the desert overlooking the pyramids in the necropolis of Abusir.

The owner is an architect who is intelligent in their knowledge of history and application of energy and saving concepts, but more importantly, instinctive. He aimed to redefine the notion of the luxury villa where the house itself becomes art by moving most of the paradigms of luxury towards a more contemporary and forward-looking expression of architecture and technology.

The most vital feature in the home is the translucent salt bricks surrounding the apertures. These translucent bricks create a halo-like yellow glow that changes in luminosity over the course of the day. You would sit, eat, chat, and look at it from time to time, while noticing the changes in color from one hour to the next. Before sunset, the home would become radiant with sparkling golden halos all over. It is without a doubt captivating and enchanting.

This home is a contemporary twist on traditional Egyptian architecture, a neo-vernacular delight that is in concord with the setting where the lush palm groves of the Nile Valley meet the desolate desert panorama, surrounded down below by a botanical garden and birds.