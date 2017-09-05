Egypt’s Most Extreme Homes

People can live ultimately anywhere…but some do it better than others. These extreme homes prove anything’s possible if you dream big enough. Perhaps they’ll inspire you. Throughout history, people have long gone from caves to huts to castles to blocks of residences – and nowadays, it seems like you can find an example of simply whatever. Some people are forced to get innovative due to some physical restrictions – like small or unusual space – whilst others achieve this simply because they prefer to live in an unexpected layout. Today, we have a set of images of interesting and extreme homes around Egypt. Take a peek into the homes that fulfill fantasies and are filled with mysteries.
Let’s take a look at some of the craziest and most extreme homes all over Egypt.
Abusir
This extreme home is in the desert overlooking the pyramids in the necropolis of Abusir.
The owner is an architect who is intelligent in their knowledge of history and application of energy and saving concepts, but more importantly, instinctive. He aimed to redefine the notion of the luxury villa where the house itself becomes art by moving most of the paradigms of luxury towards a more contemporary and forward-looking expression of architecture and technology.
The most vital feature in the home is the translucent salt bricks surrounding the apertures. These translucent bricks create a halo-like yellow glow that changes in luminosity over the course of the day. You would sit, eat, chat, and look at it from time to time, while noticing the changes in color from one hour to the next. Before sunset, the home would become radiant with sparkling golden halos all over. It is without a doubt captivating and enchanting.
This home is a contemporary twist on traditional Egyptian architecture, a neo-vernacular delight that is in concord with the setting where the lush palm groves of the Nile Valley meet the desolate desert panorama, surrounded down below by a botanical garden and birds.
Tire Home — October City
Would you want to live in a home made of recycled materials? Then go to October City, which is witnessing the birth of a nontraditional extreme home. Now, I’m not entirely sure if these insane homes are the best ideas, but the concepts seem cool. The completed part of the house, including two bedrooms, was built with the aid of 3,000 plastic bottles.
Building houses from empty plastic bottles along with tires, wood, and cement to promote construction is a new and unconventional technique. This design is a major challenge for construction professionals to develop their own fingerprints and provide its users with a good alternative to burnt brick molds.
Nubian House — Aswan
Is hopping out of bed and peeking out the window to look at the Nile your ideal way of waking up? Well, then you may want to look into relocating to Aswan, where the Nubian House would allow you to do just that.
Nubians live in houses painted with bright-colored sand and items that are relevant to traditional Nubian culture. What a beautiful treasure they are. These homes bear the charm of the past with a slight modern touch. Every inch of these homes take you back to a time of simplicity, uniqueness, authenticity and peace; a great spot for a quick detox of the soul.
These beautiful and unique living structures are an era of human creativity and ingenuity. The decoration of its exterior doorway is a mix of vivid color, adobe brick filigree, graphical and geometric images in mud and white Limestone plaster, and wall-mounted objects like ceramic plates, car headlights, mirrors and dried crocodiles. The floor is made of sand and not all the rooms are roofed. Nubian houses often have mastabas (benches) of smoothly plastered mud built along their fronts.
A Private Home Cargotecture Built in Beni Suef
“Architecture should speak for its time and place,” Frank Gehry once said. Explore this magnificent assortment of homes that is termed Cargotecture. The property market can be a completely perplexing, high-priced and time-consuming game, with some people seeking out alternative methods to living in traditional homes. Cargotecture is an amalgamation of cargo and architecture. By recycling shipping containers to partially or entirely build buildings, it makes them securable, durable and overtly sustainable. These extreme homes can move from season to season such as changing from a fish camp or surf shack. They can be secured against intruders and storms. They are also nostalgic for their globetrotting history, as they travel easily on typical trucks, ships, and trains. This is a unique luxury retreat which can be a transferable asset for many generations.
Cargotecture Design Studio is considered to be better than the alternatives because all Cargotecture-based designs are eco-friendly, very strong, cost and time efficient, are built completely off site and are mobile, allowing you to easily move your Cargotecture structure anywhere you want to go. Cargotecture-recycled shipping container homes bring a sense of drama.
Siwa Oasis
These are pretty unique homes with low-slung buildings the color of sand molded out of rounded mud bricks, which look as though they grew right out of the rocks that look primitive and utterly magical at the same time.
The homes here are built of traditional Siwan design out of kershef, a local material made up of straw and salt rock made from blocks of dried mud from the salty lakes. This mud hardens like cement when dry. Here and there blocks of translucent salt are built into the mud walls to allow the sunlight in. The effect is bizarre, and, at times, truly magical. Mud houses are not rainproof due to the high salt content, which dissolves with a lot of water. This means that when it happens to rain in the oasis, some damage may occur depending on the age of the structure. This is why the houses require quite a lot of maintenance compared to concrete buildings. Fortunately, rain is very rare in Siwa!
It is traditional for Siwan homes to have one large living room facing north-south to catch the breeze that blows through the house throughout the day to keep it cool. The lighting fixtures are provided by wall fittings made of salt with integrated built-in cubby holes for candles, giving a nice warm glow in the evenings.
The living area is in the center of the home to protect the family from the heat of the sun in the summertime and from the cool nights in the winter. Local crafts and the sunwashed carpets are remarkable objects of these extreme homes.
The Stone Towers — Zaha Hadid
Considered one of her most acclaimed tasks in Africa was a theme that the firm carried out in Cairo. It is still the simplest within the conceptual levels, but definitely deserves a place on this list for its sheer audacity.
Stone Towers, named for an ancient petrified tree at the center of this new development, includes kingdom of the art workplace facilities for a rapidly-expanding city alongside a five-star building, maintained residences, restaurants, and a centrally-landscaped area, the ‘Delta.’ The style mediates two distinct ‘edges’ – Ring Road to the north and residential element to the south, deliberately following a rhythm of interlocking patterns. However, one by one differentiated buildings form and static repetition of averted structures with success are incorporated at intervals creating a cohesive landscape.
The buildings push the envelope in every route and every sense – it’s fairly sustainable, basically off-the-grid, offers an unprecedented feel of space and place, set between ring road and residential district, It avoids the monolithic repetition of static building lots — comprising higher structures, articulated through a chain of ‘waves’ to shape the northern aspect buildings and lower softer ‘ribbons’ at the southside buildings — a principal, outside landscape, the ‘Delta,’ fusing these key components.
You would be impressed by the patterns and textures of ancient Egyptian stonework, consisting of recesses and protrusions emphasizing the outcomes of light and shadow on the expansive surfaces. The architect, who is known for her bizarre builds, created a marvelous design this time.
Tunis Village — El-Fayoum
Over the past thirty years, journalists, artists, writers, painters and others from Cairo, and elsewhere, have constructed mud-brick houses in the village, in addition to an Art Center, which all contribute to Tunis’ lively, energetic and inventive feel. Once more, Tunis Village is a must for the sake of mind, body and soul. The village is fully simplistic, with the local housing built along the road to-and-from Qaroun Lake, even as the rest of the villas and houses are made with an artistic theme throughout. The rooms are cheerfully primitive, brown in color and oval in shape, with colorful curtains and the gentle chirping of birds as a soundtrack. There you can find a forn Baladi (traditional Egyptian oven made out of clay) where fresh bread is baked every day.
In 1962, an Egyptian poet came to Tunis Village with his Swiss wife. She fell in love with it and decided to build a house and a pottery workshop to revive the pottery enterprise in Fayoum and teach pottery-making to the coming generations; not only that, but supporting eco-tourism in the area. The wonderful news is it looks as if you can rent one of those houses for a summer vacation.
Dracula House — El Obour City
The villa is eccentric; jungle scene, named the Dracula House by social media, its walls are in the form of reversed bicycles. The walls are full of dark climbing trees, making the villa more mysterious. The large blue eye has dinosaurs and planet Earth, which monitors the surprise of passersby around it as if guarding the house.
Nuweiba
We’ve all been sold on the idea that what we want is a big house. No, that‘s not true. Frankly, happiness can be in this small house, which is built from palm trunks and are entirely made of bamboo and wicker on stilts which is wonderful and environmentally-friendly, especially with its goat wool pillows. Particularly on summer nights where the atmosphere is clear and the sky is starry, you would certainly like to watch the moonlight. This home is for lovers of simplicity.
El-wahat el-Baharya
Need some inspiration? Then, go to E-lwahat el-Baharya.
It’s not easy to describe this extreme home in words. If you bravely reach it crossing the desert, there is a bed outside to greet you, not that you’ll care to do much when it’s dark, other than gaze up at the stars. This home has an extended view that provides you with a different feeling than you’d get anywhere else.
It would be difficult to not find some sort of creative inspiration while posted up in there with unparalleled views of desert and sky. It’s fun to daydream about forsaking your day-to-day routine for a more adventurous life away from it all. No, really..It is far magical.