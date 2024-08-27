Egyptian Startup Invents Technology to Transform Plastic Waste into Building Materials

An Egyptian start-up, TileGreen, is tackling the dual challenges of plastic waste and carbon emissions by turning discarded plastic into building materials. Founded three years ago, TileGreen uses a process that mixes low-value plastic waste with natural aggregates like sand to create a substitute for concrete. This innovative material can be molded into various products, including tiles, bricks, and urban furniture. Each tile produced removes around 125 plastic bags from the environment. With Egypt producing 4.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, this initiative aims to reduce the environmental impact of the construction industry, which is a major contributor to CO2 emissions. TileGreen has already partnered with SODIC, a leading real estate developer, and is exploring further opportunities.



SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

