Egyptian Delegation visited the Halal Science Center, Chulalongkorn University

On 28 August 2024, the Royal Thai Embassy led an Egyptian delegation to attend a briefing at the Halal Science Center (HSC), Chulalongkorn University. HSC has played a key role in the development of Halal science and innovation not only in Thailand, but also at the global stage in the past 21 years since its establishment on 13 August 2003.

On this occasion, the delegation visited the Halal Forensic Science Laboratory or HAFOLAB which uses modern technology and tools to inspect Halal products that are produced or exported to ensure that the quality is consistent with the principles of Islam and in accordance with international standards. HAFOLAB has received laboratory accreditation ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards which guarantee the accuracy of test results and earn international recognition. There were laboratories from various countries and organisations that keen to learn Halal forensic technology from HSC such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Oman, Uganda, Bangladesh, and the Standard and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC) under the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Egypt also expressed interest in Halal cooperation with Thailand in the future.

The above mentioned visit is part of the Embassy’s project on bringing Egyptian businessmen and authority related to Halal certification to attend World HAPEX Thailand 2024 in Songkhla province during 27 August – 1 September 2024.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Royal Thai Embassy, Cairo, Egypt.