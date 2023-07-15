Egypt Ranks First as Africa’s Leading Investment Destination

South African Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) released its list of top 10 investment attractive countries in Africa, aimed at investors targeting real assets in an economy or looking to expand businesses that rely on physical infrastructure. Historically, investment destinations in Africa have been ranked based on the tenets of economic activity and business operating environment. However, RMB’s approach required an extra layer of sophistication, taking into account key factors such as the operating environments, fiscal scores and development plans, all of which are key to investment attractiveness in a Covid world.

BUSINESS INSIDER