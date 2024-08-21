Egypt: President El-Sisi Witnesses Swearing-in of the new President of the State Lawsuits Authority

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi witnessed the swearing-in of Counselor Abdel-Razak Mahmoud Shoaib as President of the State Lawsuits Authority. Additionally, President El-Sisi awarded the Order of the Republic, First Class, to Counselor Mosaad Abdel-Maqsoud Bayoumi, the former President of the State Lawsuits Authority.

The President commended the esteemed efforts of the State Lawsuits Authority in defending the rights of the state and safeguarding public funds. President El-Sisi emphasized that the independence of the judiciary, the consolidation of justice, and the protection of rights and duties within the framework of the constitution and law are fundamental to the progress of the nation and society.

