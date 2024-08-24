Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks with United States President

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from US President Joe Biden this evening.

The Spokesman for the Presidency said the call came within the framework of the intensive mediation efforts exerted by the two countries to cease fire in the Gaza Strip and exchange hostages. The two presidents reviewed developments in the negotiation round currently hosted by Cairo and stressed the importance of the concerned parties’ commitment to overcoming obstacles and showing flexibility to complete the agreement.

The President was keen to emphasize that reaching an immediate ceasefire agreement is of utmost importance at this critical time, whether for the need to put an end to the catastrophic humanitarian suffering in the Strip, or to end escalation and spare the region the scourge of expanding the conflict, with its serious repercussions on all the peoples of the region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.