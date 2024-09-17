Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks with King of Jordan, His Majesty King Abdullah II

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein.

President El-Sisi and His Majesty King Abdullah II discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian territories and exchanged views on efforts to achieve a ceasefire.

Jordan’s King commended Egypt’s efforts to achieve a ceasefire and ensure the unfettered delivery of humanitarian aid into the sector. President El-Sisi also valued Jordan’s efforts in this context. They both reiterated their categorical rejection of all attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause or turn the Palestinian territories into uninhabitable areas to force the displacement of the Palestinians. They also emphasized the urgent need to end the war immediately to save Gaza from the devastating humanitarian catastrophe it is facing.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Ahmad Fahmy, stated that the two leaders warned of the danger of the ongoing war in Gaza and the expansion of the violations in the West Bank. They stressed that such a development could escalate the conflict, negatively impacting all peoples of the region as well as international peace and security.

