Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks with Bulgarian President

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

The call touched on the distinguished cooperation between the two countries. The two presidents affirmed their determination to benefit from the momentum relations gained in recent years and to advance cooperation to broader horizons across various fields, especially economy, trade and energy, to achieve the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

The Spokesman for the Presidency said the call also addressed the situation in the Middle East and the Gaza Strip. The President reviewed the latest developments pertinent to the Egyptian efforts to reach a ceasefire and implement humanitarian aid, stressing the need to end the tragedy that the Palestinian people face in Gaza immediately. The President also explained that it was important for the international community to undertake a decisive role in the international recognition of the Palestinian State, in a way that supports peace in the region and the two-state solution, warning that the continuation of the current escalation puts the region at stake of the possibility of the expansion of the war regionally and the grave consequences for all the peoples of the region.

The Bulgarian president expressed appreciation for the Egyptian efforts to calm the situation in the region, and Egypt’s steadfast role as a cornerstone for regional peace and stability, stressing his keenness to continue coordination and consultation with President El-Sisi with the aim of contributing to restoring security and peace in the region.

