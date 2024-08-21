Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets with Prime Minister, Ministers and Officials

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held a meeting with Prime Minister Dr. Moustafa Madbouly, Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Dr. Hani Sweilem, Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Mr. Alaa Farouk, and Executive Director of Future of Egypt Authority for Sustainable Development Colonel Bahaa El-Ghanam to follow-up on the government’s work in the agriculture and water sectors, as well as mechanisms for developing them and enhancing their role in comprehensive development.

The Spokesman for the Presidency said the meeting discussed ways to provide the needs of agricultural and water projects, including the New Delta Project, and the projects of the Future of Egypt Authority throughout the country, while highlighting the comprehensive economic integration of these projects, through activating the components of manufacturing, distribution, marketing, export, and urban development, within the framework of the state’s policy to maximize the economic return from major projects, in addition to the essential strategic gains they provide in terms of achieving Egyptian food security.

President El-Sisi also reviewed ongoing efforts to advance research and enhance innovations in the fields of water and agriculture, utilizing global experiences, and the latest technologies to maximize productivity. In this context, the government’s efforts to meet water needs of agricultural lands were presented, especially through the increased use of modern irrigation systems.

The President directed that the necessary resources be allocated to the agricultural sector to build on the progress achieved over the past years, aiming for a leap in both vertical and horizontal expansion in agricultural production. It was emphasized that the agricultural sector is a fundamental component of development efforts, whether in terms of meeting domestic food needs as part of national security, or by maximizing the benefits of exporting national agricultural products. Additionally, these projects provide new job opportunities, contributing to the enhancement of the national economy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.