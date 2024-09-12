Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets the Prime Minister

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held a meeting with Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, to follow-up on several dossiers pertinent to government work, including the overall economic indicators and the government’s efforts to provide a conducive investment environment, particularly in the industrial sector.

The President reviewed a package of facilities announced by the Ministry of Finance aimed at comprehensively developing and simplifying the tax system to improve the level of services provided to investors.

The President gave directives for the accurate implementation and continuous follow-up of the package of tax facilities so as to streamline the system and build trust, in a manner that gives a strong boost to investment and the Egyptian economy.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.