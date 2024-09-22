Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets the Prime Minister and the Ministers of Electricity and Finance

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held a meeting with Prime Minister, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Eng. Mahmoud Esmat, Minister of Finance, Mr. Ahmed Kouchouk, and Head of the Armed Forces Financial Affairs Authority, Lieutenant General Ahmed El Shazly.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting focused on plans to develop the national electricity system and the available financing mechanisms for this purpose. The meeting also reviewed the investments required to enhance distribution networks and improve service quality for citizens, notably in Upper Egypt.

The President was briefed on efforts to expand electricity generation projects and renewable energy storage initiatives, aiming to manage high loads and stabilize the unified network. This reinforces the government’s efforts to eliminate previous load-shedding challenges.

The discussions also focused on work progress in the Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant project, including its implementation, timeline and accomplishments at the engineering, technical, administrative levels as well as training and human resources development. This aligns with Egypt’s commitment to enhancing the nuclear power sector as a cornerstone for the diversification of electricity generation sources, as envisaged in Egypt Vision 2030.

Moreover, the meeting reviewed the program for the establishment of the electrical infrastructure in new cities, including transformer stations and the operational status for the extension of power lines and high-voltage cable tunnels to these cities.

Deliberations covered electricity interconnection projects with neighboring countries, and the preparedness of the national infrastructure for these interconnections. Additionally, the discussions reviewed strategies for cooperation with the private sector to leverage its administrative, technical and technological expertise so as to continue improving the service, ensure operational quality and enhance performance rates.

The President gave directives to continue efforts toward improving electricity services for various uses in all governorates of the Republic, and enhancing the capability of the national network to accommodate the expected increase in consumption, given both the population growth and development programs. This will be achieve through the continuous modernization of power generation plants, transmission and distribution networks and control centers, coupled with increased efficiency in utilizing new and renewable energy. This will ultimately support and reinforce efforts to achieve comprehensive national development.

