Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed. The meeting was also attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, and members of the UN Delegation including UN Resident Coordinator in Egypt, Elena Panova, and UN Special Envoy on Financing the 2030 Development Agenda, Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Ahmed Fahmy, said the UN Deputy Secretary-General conveyed UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ greetings to President El-Sisi. She noted that Mr. Guterres looks forward to further advancing cooperation and coordination between the two sides. This was appreciated by President El-Sisi, who lauded the UN Secretary General’s positive stances on regional challenges.

The meeting focused on ways to strengthen the outstanding and historical cooperation between Egypt and the United Nations. The two sides reviewed Egypt’s role across various axes of multilateral cooperation, notably in the domains of security and peace, climate change, and achieving comprehensive and sustainable development.

The talks tackled the latest regional developments, ways to achieve calm and restore stability in the region, as well as ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and exchange detainees. This is in addition to Egypt’s intensive efforts to deliver humanitarian aid and relief into the Strip and the obstacles it encounters. Both sides stressed the significance of the pivotal role played by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), and the increasing importance of this role at the present time, given the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in the Strip.

On Sudan, President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s keenness on reaching a ceasefire, protecting Sudan’s resources and its brotherly people, and preserving state institutions and sovereignty. He stressed the need for concerted international and regional efforts to provide all means of support to end the political crisis and the humanitarian tragedy that the brotherly Sudanese people have been enduring.

The UN Deputy Secretary-General lauded Egypt’s active role within international fora, particularly the United Nations. She also commended its unyielding efforts towards peace and stability in the region, with the aim of sparing it from a regional confrontation that could inflict severe negative regional and international repercussions. The UN official also stressed the United Nations’ appreciation for Egypt’s pivotal humanitarian role in the refugee dossier in the region, and the burdens it endures in this regard. She affirmed the United Nations’ keenness on continuing and intensifying coordination and effective cooperation with Egypt across all levels.

