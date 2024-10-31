Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets Director of the Central Intelligence Agency

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with the Director of the US Central Intelligence Agency, William J. Burns. The meeting was attended by Head of the General Intelligence Service, Hassan Rashad.

The meeting addressed the latest developments pertinent to joint efforts to achieve de-escalation in the Gaza Strip, ways to advance negotiations towards a ceasefire and the exchange of captives, and immediate and complete access to humanitarian aid was emphasized as a top priority for Egypt, given the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the region.

The President underscored the crucial role played by UNRWA and the necessity of not obstructing its work, and reaffirmed the importance of implementing the two-state solution as a pathway to achieving peace and security in the region.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Ahmed Fahmy, said that the meeting also touched on the situation in Lebanon, as well as the recent escalations in the region.

President El-Sisi affirmed the urgent need for a ceasefire in Lebanon to preserve its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to protect the stability and security of its people.

The President also warned of the dangers posed by continued regional escalation and its serious implications for all peoples in the region.

The meeting reviewed the strength of the strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States and the commitment of both countries to continue strengthening this partnership to protect and preserve regional security and stability.

