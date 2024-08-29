Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets a United States (US) Congressional Delegation

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a delegation from a number of US Congressional committees, headed by Senator Joni Ernst, in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emmigration and Egyptian Expatriates Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Ahmed Fahmy, said the US delegation was keen during the meeting to emphasize the importance that various US institutions and departments accord to the relations and strategic partnership between Egypt and the US, which represent the cornerstone of regional stability, noting the steadfast Egyptian role in maintaining security and supporting peace efforts in the region. This is in addition to Egypt’s key role since the outbreak of the crisis in Gaza, whether in terms of joint efforts to calm the situation, or the leading role in providing, coordinating and delivering humanitarian aid, explaining that their current visit to the region comes within the framework of supporting the path to reach an agreement to exchange hostages and captives, cease fire and achieve de-escalation in the region.

President El-Sisi stressed the gravity of the escalation and tension in the region due to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and affirmed Egypt’s keenness to continue its efforts, in coordination with partners, to put an end to this war that has caused a humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip. The President warned in this regard of the extreme danger of the current Israeli escalation in the West Bank, which greatly increases the risks of complicating the regional situation. He stressed the need for concerted efforts of the international community to stop escalation in the Palestinian territories, and to work to implement what has been agreed upon internationally and enjoys full legitimacy regarding the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. This shall bring about a new reality in the region in which peace, justice and security prevail in a sustainable manner, instead of the current situation that portends violence and destruction and jeopardizes peoples’ resources.

The meeting also touched on the situation in Sudan. The President affirmed Egypt’s continuation of its intensive efforts to cease fire, restore security and stability, preserve the capabilities of the Sudanese people, and support all paths that lead to reaching a political solution that ends the crisis in Sudan and preserves the capabilities of its people.

Discussions also addressed the various crises in the region. President El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s firm position in supporting the nation-state, respecting the sovereignty of countries and their territorial integrity, and maintaining the cohesion of their national institutions, in a way that enables them to play their role and fill the vacuum that causes the spread of terrorism. The delegation members affirmed their great appreciation for the Egyptian positions, stressing the continuation of consultation and joint action between the two countries to achieve the goals of peace, stability, and development in the Middle East.

