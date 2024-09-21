Egypt: President El-Sisi Directs Conducting Evaluation of Performance in Paris 2024

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi directed a comprehensive evaluation of the performance of all sports federations that participated in the Egyptian Olympic delegation for the Paris 2024 Games. This seeks to ensure the improvement of the performance of the sports system; establish principles of accountability and transparency; and remove any obstacles encountering athletes and all elements of various sports, thereby achieving the desired outcome of their participation in competitions and showcasing the high performance that befits Egypt and brings joy to its great people.

In light of the report presented to the President by the Minister of Youth and Sports, President El-Sisi gave instructions to implement a package of immediate measures.

Those include a thorough legal review of the disbursement of financial amounts allocated to the sports federations that participated in all Olympic competitions. This involves reviewing the amounts granted to certain federations in relation to their performance in these competitions, to clarify the criteria for grants and establish strict regulations regarding future funding support. Additionally, the measures include studying providing the appropriate support to federations that achieved advanced standings in competitions, despite not being expected to achieve such outstanding results, in order to enhance their performance and participation in future events.

The President also directed to take appropriate measures against federations whose members have negatively impacted the reputation of Egyptian sports. President El-Sisi also instructed to limit participation in sports where Egypt does not have a competitive advantage, restricting it to promising athletes. The President also emphasized establishing selection criteria by comparing local achievements with their Olympic counterparts. In addition, President El-Sisi gave instructions to reduce the number of technical and administrative staff participating in the Olympic delegations and directed the relevant ministries to organize their cooperation to prepare the best candidates for competition.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Ahmed Fahmy, said President El-Sisi directed the relevant authorities to review the plan for the participation in the upcoming Olympic Games, in light of the proposed regulations and other measures to ensure the best possible achievements by the participating athletes. The President instructed that the plan be presented to the cabinet to take the appropriate decision and directed the government to prioritize amending the sports law and to submit it to the House of Representatives at the earliest opportunity.

