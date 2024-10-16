Egypt Opens Galleries for Trial Run of Long-awaited Antiquities Museum

Egypt has opened new galleries at its Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), continuing a trial phase ahead of its long-delayed grand inauguration. Egyptian authorities had originally opened the museum’s main entrance hall, replete with Pharaonic statues, and commercial spaces in February 2023. Even though almost a dozen galleries were opened this week, the museum’s prized King Tutankhamun collection and solar boats are yet to be unveiled. Located near the Giza pyramids, the museum has been under construction for over 20 years and was initially set to open in 2012. However, cost overruns and political instability caused multiple delays. The museum aims to showcase Egypt’s rich antiquities, including those being repatriated from abroad. The full opening remains unscheduled, with several world leaders expressing interest in attending the formal launch.



SOURCE: MIDDLE EAST MONITOR

