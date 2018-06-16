Egypt Loses First World Cup Match

Africa’s first game in the FIFA World Cup took place on Friday in Russia between Egypt and Uruguay. A late header by Uruguay’s José Maria Gimenez made for an excruciating 1-0 defeat.

Uruguay’s José Maria Gimenez had to wait until the 90th to break Egypt’s resistance. Gimenez delivered a last-minute header to put his team up 1-0 over Egypt.

The success of The La Celeste left nothing to chance. The South Americans had been the most dangerous until then. Little progress, Luis Suarez had spoiled three opportunities (24th / 46th / 73rd). Cavani had forced El Shenawy to a great save (83) before sending a free-kick on the post (88).

The famous Uruguayan attack duo, who scored 93 goals in selection (51 for Suarez, 42 for Cavani) being muzzled, Oscar Tabarez’s was able to score thanks to a central defender. Gimenez came to place a victorious head that was reminiscent of those often achieved by his friend Diego Godin, both with Uruguay and under the jersey of Atletico Madrid.

The Egyptians, finally without Salah, well defended and disturbed the opposing game: a point would not have been stolen, even if they didn’t perform well in the attack. In addition to the impeccable goalkeeper, Captain Fathi has distinguished himself on the side of the Pharaohs. Elneny also made a solid match in his defence. The outcome is cruel to the Egyptians.

Despite coach Hector Cuper’s statement the previous day, that star striker Mohamed Salah had recovered from his shoulder injury and would almost certainly play against Uruguay; it was not to be. Mohamed Salah did not leave the bench substitutes. The Liverpool star is hoping to hit the pitch in the next match against Russia on 19 June.