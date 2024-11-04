Skip to content

Egypt Denies Allegations of Military Aid to Israel Following Explosives Shipment Controversy

Egypt has firmly denied any involvement in assisting Israeli military operations amid reports of explosives being shipped from Alexandria’s port to Israel. The denial followed a legal appeal by human rights lawyers in Berlin aimed at halting the shipment of 150 metric tons of explosives aboard the MV Kathrin, reportedly destined for Israel’s defense contractor, Elbit Systems. Egypt’s transport ministry clarified that the ship docked only to deliver supplies for Egypt’s military production and has since been authorized to depart for Turkey. The European Legal Support Center, however, argued that the shipment could contribute to alleged war crimes in Gaza. Before docking in Egypt, the MV Kathrin had been denied entry at several ports, including Angola and Malta.

SOURCE: REUTERS

