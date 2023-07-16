Egypt Breaks Tourism Records 

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities recently announced that Egypt welcomed over seven million tourists in the first half of 2023. The number sets a new record, surpassing the figures of the previous year by a significant margin. A statement from the ministry emphasized the diversity and consistency of tourism markets, with a notable increase in the number of visitors and nights spent in the country. As the government had projected 15 million tourists to visit Egypt in 2023, the country remains on track to achieve this target if its performance in the second half of the year aligns with the impressive numbers from the first half.

