Egypt Bows to Russia on Their Way Back Home

The Pharaohs of Egypt lost to Sbomaya, the Russian team, 1-3 for their second game in the 2018 World Cup.

Despite the only goal scored on penalty at the 73 ‘ by their star Mohamed Salah, the Egyptians could resist the Russians, hosts of the competition and who played in front of their audience in Saint Petersburg.

The Russians were indeed the first to score after the first period ended on with a blank score.

Under pressure from their public, the Russian selection that grew, visibly anxious against the Egyptian counter-attacks, was released at the 47 minute thanks to the clumsiness of Ahmed Fathy, Egyptian defender, who scored against his side while attempting to stop an attack.

More relaxed, It took just three minutes before the Russians scored their second goal by Cheryshev at 59 ‘.

Sixty-second minute, Artem Dzyuba, cushions a chest ball into the penalty area, clears his opponent and scores the 3rd Russian goal.

The Pharaohs reduced the mark on a penalty converted by Mohamed Salah to 73 ‘.

With this second defeat, Egypt is almost eliminated, and Russia is qualified for the 8th finals. The only chance for Egypt is that Uruguay should lose its next two games (against Saudi Arabia and Russia) and that Egyptians, who have never won a match in the World Cup and have scored only three goals in all their tournaments, win a match by at least three goals difference.