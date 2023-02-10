Egis, an international company specialized in consulting, engineering, construction, and mobility services, announced the signature of a contract with the Guinean government to act as technical advisor for the construction of the Simandou mega mining project’s infrastructure.

Located 550 kilometers southeast of Conakry, the project includes the construction of a 650km railway line (the Transguinean) and port facilities, in addition to the mine.

According to studies, the Simandou iron ore deposit, one of the largest in the world, is expected to generate approximately $7.5 billion in annual revenues and increase Guinea’s annual GDP by $5.6 billion. The 26-month contract signed between the Republic of Guinea and Egis will enable Guinea to complete this key project for its economic development, while respecting the strictest technical, environmental, and good governance criteria.

The overall annual fiscal contribution of Simandou is estimated to reach more than $1.5 billion. It is also estimated that the project will create 10,000 direct jobs (and more than 100,000 induced jobs) and the use of more than 3,500 local subcontractors. The development of the Transguinean will boost economic development along the corridor and open up the Guinée Forestière region.

For Egis, this project represents an important step in its commitment to sustainable development in Africa, in line with its mission to contribute to the well-being of local populations. This is a unique socio-economic development project for Guinea, which will generate both short and long-term benefits that will have a lasting impact on the country.

Régis Dumay, Executive Director of Transport and Territories at Egis Group, commented: “With the Simandou project, we are embarking on an extremely rich and varied mission that will mobilize all of the Group’s expertise for Guinea and the Guineans. We are aware of the huge expectations linked to this structural project for the country, both in terms of economic benefits and respect for social and environmental matters. We are determined to meet this challenge.”

Arnaud de Rugy, Egis Group’s Managing Director for Africa, added: “This contract is a strong recognition of Egis’ expertise, as well as our partner SETEC’s, whom I would like to thank for their strong support at our side. It also illustrates Egis’ recent successes in Guinea and, more broadly, in Africa, a continent where the group has a long-standing presence and where we have great ambitions.”