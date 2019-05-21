Effervescent Electric Violinist Caitlin De Ville-Covers Collection

Effervescent electric violinist Caitlin De Ville is set to release her first covers collection after a huge European tour with Korpiklaani and Turisas. The album of covers is her first streaming release since 2017 and is to be released via Ostereo. Caitlin De Ville has built a reputation as an outstanding and unique live act who has performed all over the world (28 countries, 5 continents) to date. Through her highly engaged YouTube channel, Caitlin has found a home for her performances with over 425,000 subscribers and over 100 million plays on her videos and Counting.

Her sound – her movement – her playful style; there’s no mistaking Caitlin for a

traditional violinist. Expect her to perform everything from Pop through Classic Rock

to well-known Dance hits & her excellent original arrangements. Caitlin’s remarkable on-stage energy is the result of a long term love affair with popular and underground dance culture.

‘Covers Collection’ is a compilation of Caitlin’s covers from her popular YouTube channel, allowing her listeners to enjoy Caitlin’s music on all the major DSPs, which

has been a popular request from her dedicated fan base. The tracks feature Caitlin’s characteristic sound and channel all the energy from her electric live performances.

Including hits tracks such as ‘Despactio’, ‘Rockabye’ and ‘Shape Of You’, the Covers

Collection is an album that shows off Caitlin’s unique natural talent.

The new covers album is just the start of a busy year for Caitlin, with a string of new

original releases on the horizon, 2019 is set to be an exciting one for Caitlin De Ville.

Tracklist

2U Galway Girl Rockabye Shape of You Despacito Subeme La Radio Alone Hey DJ The Middle Crying in the Club

Stream – http://bit.ly/CaitlinCCStream

YouTube – http://bit.ly/CDVYT

Twitter – http://bit.ly/CDVTwt

Facebook – http://bit.ly/CDVFB

Instagram – http://bit.ly/CDVING

Spotify – http://bit.ly/CDVSPF



For any enquiries or further questions please contact jordan.lloyd@ostereo.com

