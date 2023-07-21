LAGOS, Nigeria, July 21, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/The Commission of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) received a delegation from the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany and The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on a courtesy visit, on the 17th of July 2023, to discuss ways of strengthening cooperation.

The areas of collaboration discussed during the meeting, which was held at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters in Abuja, Nigeria, include Organizational Development, Peace and Security, ECOWAS Election Observation Missions, the Regional Stabilization Fund as well as other areas of existing and future cooperation.

Discussions also involved issues relating to support for the ECOWAS Early Warning Mechanism, women’s inclusion in peace processes as well as support to the Medical Component of ECOWAS Stabilisation Missions.

The Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Madam Damtien L. Tchintchibidja, in her welcome address, gave an overview of the existing cooperation between ECOWAS and the Federal Republic of Germany and GIZ. She stated that the relationship between the Federal Republic of Germany, GIZ and ECOWAS has been fruitful over the years and likened it to a “friendship”. She highlighted that the collaboration is considered highly valuable by all stakeholders.

Madam Susanne Schröder, the First Secretary and Head of Coorperation of the German Embassy in Abuja, in her response, shared that the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany is as pleased as ECOWAS with the cooperation and assured the ECOWAS Commission that GIZ will strive to ensure that the collaboration continues to make good progress. Madam Susanne Schröder led the German delegation which included Madam Bernadette Schulz, Economist and Senior Consultant.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of ECOWAS.

The post ECOWAS, German Embassy and GIZ meet in Abuja to Strengthen Cooperation appeared first on African Media Agency.