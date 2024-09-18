Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Resident Representative Office in Liberia Empowers At-Risk Youths with Start-Up Kits to Launch Small Businesses

In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at fostering economic independence and social reintegration, the Office of the Resident Representative of the President of ECOWAS Commission in Liberia has distributed start-up kits to thirteen (13) At-Risk Youths in Monrovia on Friday 13th September 2024.

The initiative was designed to provide support to at-risk youths who have successfully completed a full rehabilitation cycle and had acquired vocational skills at their respective Rehabilitation Centers in Montserrado and its environs. Each start-up kit included essential tools tailored to various small business ventures ranging from arts and crafts, sewing, general construction, basic electrical training, soapmaking, landscaping, and baking.

As part of the project design, the beneficiaries received training on Small Business and Financial Management. The training will serve as a tool to enable them adequately manage their small businesses.

During the distribution, several high-profile personalities graced the occasion; including Hon. Edwin Melvin Snowe, Senator of Bomi County and Head of the Liberian delegation to the ECOWAS Parliament, representatives from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Labour, Youth and Sports, and the Head of the ECOWAS National Office. Attending the event were also the heads of the various Rehabilitation Centers.

In her remarks, H.E. Josephine Nkrumah reminded the beneficiaries that they have been given a change through entrepreneurship to transform their lives, and urged them to remain resilient and contribute to the economic vitality of their communities and the nation. The beneficiaries thanked ECOWAS for their generosity and promised to be better citizens and make use of the opportunity given them by ECOWAS.

