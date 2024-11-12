Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission Celebrates African Creativity at the 15th Edition of Biennale de Dakar, Dakar, Senegal

The ECOWAS Commission celebrates African creativity at the 15th edition of the Biennale de Dakar of Contemporary African Art (Dak’Art), organized under the compelling theme “The Wake, l’éveil, le sillage, xall wi.” Taking place from November 7 to December 7, 2024, this prestigious cultural event gathers contemporary artists, art enthusiasts, and cultural stakeholders from across the region, promoting the region’s rich visual arts heritage.

The opening ceremony was presided over by the President of the Republic of Senegal, His Excellency Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar FAYE who officially declared the Biennale open on Thursday, November 7, 2024 at the Grand Théâtre National Doudou Ndiaye Coumba Rose. Assured of the pivotal role of culture in contributing to the region’s GDP, His Excellency Diomaye emphasized the significance of arts and culture in advancing socio-economic development and cultural integration across the continent.

The Dakar Biennale, held every two years, is a significant platform designed for the promotion and development of artistic expression within Africa’s visual arts sector. The event, which aligns closely with ECOWAS’s cultural policy, that seeks to valorize the cultural expressions, empower the creative industry and support cultural integration and economic growth through the arts and culture. ECOWAS’s supports of Dak’Art 2024 emphasize its commitment to the development of cultural and creatives industries and the movement of cultural goods and services that promotes and preserves African artistic heritage and diversity.

In recognition of exceptional talent in the visual arts, ECOWAS, through the Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, Professor Fatou SOW/SARR, awarded the ECOWAS Integration Prize for the Best Artistic Creator in West Africa COWAS to Dior Thiam from Senegal. The winner is an outstanding artist whose work exemplifies creative innovation and cultural expression of African archival portrait. The prize, worth 5 million CFA francs, a trophy and a plaque, rewards Thiam’s artistic excellence and contributions to West African art and historical narrative, showcasing the vibrant talent that continues to shape and redefine contemporary African art on a global scale.

The ECOWAS Commission remains committed to supporting projects that strengthen cultural bonds , promote peace and regional cohesion through the arts and culture. Through her partnership, ECOWAS reaffirms its dedication to nurturing the creative industry, highlighting African talent, and contributing to the socio-economic development of the region.

The ECOWAS Commission was represented by Prof. Fatou SOW/SARR, Commissioner for Human Development and Social Affairs, and Dr. Raguidissida Emile ZIDA, Head of the Culture Division.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).