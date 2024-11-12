Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Air Transport Ministers Endorse Regional Strategy to Remove Taxes from Air Transport and Reduce Charges By 25%, Effective January 1, 2026

Air Transport Ministers from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) convened in Lomé, Togo, to address the pressing challenges of high air transport costs and to fortify aviation security across the region. The ministers also considered a proposal for compensation to passengers in the case of excessive flight delays. This high-level ministerial gathering builds upon the outcomes of Experts consultations held earlier in the week, which focused on formulating strategies to ensure more affordable, efficient and secured air transport services to support regional connectivity and promote deeper economic integration.

The discussions centred on developing concrete strategies and common policies to lower air travel costs, which are currently among the highest globally. In fact, in West Africa, charges, taxes and fees represent almost fifty per cent (50%) of the total air ticket cost. The goal is to harmonize through a regional Supplementary Act, aviation charges, taxes and fees in line with international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Also, Ministers adopted a regional regulation relating to the common basic standards and measures applicable to aviation security. These efforts align with the instructions issued by the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government during their 65th Ordinary Session in July 2024, which called for decisive actions to reduce air transport costs and improve accessibility for citizens throughout West Africa.

ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy, and Digitalization, M. Sédiko Douka, in his statement, emphasized that “high air travel costs in West Africa serve as a barrier to trade and regional integration. Aligning our aviation taxes with global standards is imperative to make air travel more accessible and competitive.”

Honourable Sani Yaya, Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure of the Togolese Republic reinforced the call for collaborative action, stating that harmonizing aviation charges and enhancing security will attract vital investments, bolster tourism, and strengthen economic cooperation among ECOWAS member states. He officially opened the meeting.

Ministers are actively working towards establishing a unified regional framework aimed at reducing airfares, thereby making air travel more affordable for both citizens and businesses and to travel by air will not come as a lux. Key priorities include eliminating all taxes as not in line with ICAO recommendations and reducing by 25% two main charges (passengers and security). All these decisions aim to optimize fees and ensure that aviation security protocols meet international best practices. These reforms which must be applied by all Member States before 1st January 2026, are expected to drive passenger traffic, stimulate economic growth, and facilitate the free movement of people, goods, and services within the region, ultimately deepening regional integration. Within a 1-year transition period, countries will make the necessary fiscal provisions and national-level preparations to ensure a smooth take-off. ECOWAS and other partners will also pursue accompanying measures including resource mobilization to support projects in Countries, the establishment of a regional Oversight Committee to monitor adherence and implement other support projects like the regional aircraft leasing company and a regional aircraft maintenance centre to support airlines have access to cheaper services in West Africa.

The deliberations culminated in recommendations to be presented to the upcoming ECOWAS Council of Ministers and Heads of State Summit in December 2024. These strategic recommendations are anticipated to solidify the necessary reforms for transforming the aviation sector in West Africa, thereby positioning it as a cornerstone for economic growth and regional integration.

Finally, Ministers agreed that the implementation of these decisions to start no later than 1st January 2026 and set up of an Oversight Committee to monitor the cost reduction process.

This concerted effort by ECOWAS underscores its unwavering commitment to fostering sustainable development and enhancing regional cohesion through a more efficient and accessible air transport sector.

