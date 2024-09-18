Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Advances Social Protection Capacity with Transformational Workshop in Abuja

ECOWAS is strengthening its social protection systems through a 5-day workshop in Abuja from 16th to 20th September 2024. The workshop, led by experts in collaboration with ILO, UNDP, UNICEF, and the African Union, aims to build a network of skilled social protection leaders across Africa. It follows a system-strengthening approach to enhance the design and efficiency of social systems.

The workshop focuses on increasing the capacity of ECOWAS staff, to implement the Social Protection Framework effectively while fostering collaboration among social protection actors within the region.It represents a critical step toward building an inclusive social safety net in West Africa, positioning ECOWAS to address broader socio-economic challenges.

The ongoing workshop comes less than a year after the landmark validation of the ECOWAS Social Protection Framework and its Operational Plan in November 2023. At that time, social protection experts and ministers from ECOWAS member states gathered to endorse the framework, marking a historic moment for the region. This document was later recommended to the ECOWAS Council of Ministers for adoption by social protection ministers.

The ECOWAS Social Protection Framework holds the potential to address some of the most pressing challenges facing member states in the design and implementation of social protection programs. Notably, it aims to tackle critical issues such as financing, coverage gaps, and coordination—challenges that have long hindered the region’s ability to provide comprehensive social safety nets for its citizens.

In her opening remarks, the ECOWAS Director of Humanitarian and Social Affairs Dr. Sintiki Tarfa–Ugbe represented by Dr. Daniel Amankwaah, P.P.O, Law Enforcement (Drugs) emphasized the vital role of improved social protection systems in Africa’s broader fight against poverty. She highlighted how strengthening these systems directly supports the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 1, which aims to eradicate poverty in all its forms. Specifically, the framework aligns with SDG target 1.3, which calls for the establishment of nationally appropriate social protection systems and measures for all, particularly for the most vulnerable groups.

Additionally, the training aligns with ECOWAS’s own strategic objectives, as outlined in the 4×4 Strategic Objectives and the ECOWAS Community Strategic Framework (Strategic Orientation 16). The Regional ECOWAS Social Protection Framework is a key element in realizing these goals.

Dr. Sintiki noted that improving coordination among these stakeholders is essential for ensuring that the framework delivers its intended impact. By empowering social protection leaders and reinforcing regional cooperation, ECOWAS is laying the groundwork for a more robust and inclusive social safety net across West Africa, positioning the region to better address the social and economic challenges it faces, she added.

Mrs. Adebisi Arije, Partnership Manger (ECOWAS) UNICEF, praise the ECOWAS Social Protection Framework as a strong sign of the importance attached to the Social Protection and strengthening of social protection systems and mechanisms, which includes humanitarian and fragile settings. The UN organizations consider this a milestone and are willing to support ECOWAS and its member states its full implementation.

The transformation training his workshop sets the stage for future progress, demonstrating ECOWAS’s commitment to creating a more secure and equitable future for the people of West Africa.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).