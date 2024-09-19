EcoFlow Unveils Innovative Power Hat and WAVE 2 Portable AC & Heater; Kickstarts Exciting Outdoor Campaign with Incredible Sales

EcoFlow (www.EcoFlow.com/za), a leading eco-friendly energy solutions provider, is thrilled to announce the launch of two groundbreaking products, the EcoFlow Power Hat and the EcoFlow WAVE 2 Portable AC&Heater. These cutting-edge innovations are set to redefine the outdoor experience by blending functionality, comfort, and sustainability.

Elevating Outdoor Comfort: EcoFlow Power Hat and WAVE 2

The EcoFlow Power Hat (https://apo-opa.co/3B6nvmq) is a game-changer for outdoor enthusiasts. Designed with integrated solar panels, the hat not only provides shade and comfort, but also lets users charge their phones and other portable devices on the go using renewable solar energy. As the first wearable product in the industry to combine solar panels with headgear, the Power Hat makes outdoor experiences more fun and easier by harnessing solar energy for on-the-go charging.

Equipped with a 360-degree brim lined with solar panels, the hat ensures efficient charging from any angle. With a power output of 12W and both USB-A and USB-C ports, it can charge two devices simultaneously, such as phones, neck fans, or Bluetooth headphones. This innovative design merges sun protection, style, and multifunctional charging into one versatile accessory.

Next in line is the EcoFlow WAVE 2 (https://apo-opa.co/4dc9rFf), the second generation of EcoFlow’s WAVE series. Delivering industry-leading cooling and heating performance, WAVE 2 boasts 5100 BTU cooling and 6100 BTU heating, effectively covering areas up to 107.6 square feet (10 square meters).

Now 22% smaller than its predecessor, WAVE 2 is more portable than ever, making it ideal for camping trips, RV adventures, and outdoor events. It offers up to eight hours of runtime with its 1159Wh add-on battery and features multiple modes, including Eco, Sleeping, and Fast, for customizable comfort. With the EcoFlow app, you have full control over settings, temperatures, and more.

EcoFlow Outdoor Season Sale: Enhancing Your Adventures

To celebrate these product launches, EcoFlow is kicking off its outdoor season sale, offering exclusive discounts on some of its most popular products. Whether you’re a seasoned camper, a weekend warrior, or someone who simply enjoys the great outdoors, EcoFlow has something for you. Highlights of the sale include:

DELTA 2 Max&800W Alternator Charger Combo (https://apo-opa.co/3BakjWQ): With an incredible 36% off, the combo is now available at R27,999, plus a free 220W solar panel. The combo provides reliable power and rapid charging solutions for all your outdoor escapades.

RIVER 2 Pro + 160W Solar Panel Combo (https://apo-opa.co/3TDk50H): Enjoying 33% off, the combo is now priced at R9,999, making it easier than ever to harness portable, renewable energy wherever you go.

The outdoor season sale runs from September 19 to October 10 on the EcoFlow website store.

The EcoFlow WAVE 2 will be available for purchase starting September 19, with an early-bird discount of 19% valid until October 10, bringing the price to R16,999.

The EcoFlow Power Hat will be available for pre-sale starting September 19. Take advantage of an early-bird discount of 33% from September 19 to October 10, with a pre-sale price of R999.

For more information, please visit https://za.EcoFlow.com/

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of EcoFlow.

About EcoFlow

EcoFlow is a leading eco-friendly energy solutions company with the vision to power a new world. Since its founding in 2017, EcoFlow aims to become a reliable and trusted energy companion for individuals and families across the world, providing accessible and renewable power solutions at home, outdoors, and in mobile spaces. Today, with operational headquarters located in the USA, Germany, and Japan, EcoFlow has empowered more than 3 million users in over 100 markets worldwide. For more information, visit: https://www.EcoFlow.com/za