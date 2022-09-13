EcoFlow’s ecosystem is the first integrated solution for power generation, storage, and usage.
EcoFlow, a portable power and renewable energy solutions company will soon introduce its industry-defining portable power stations, smart solar technology, and the world’s first portable home battery with an expandable ecosystem in key West African markets. Since 2017, EcoFlow has provided portable power stations, home back up power, and eco-friendly off-grid solutions in over 100 markets including the US, Japan, China, Australia and across Europe to reinvent the way the world accesses energy.
In July 2021, the EcoFlow Smart Home Ecosystem broke the Kickstarter record for the most funded tech project on the crowdfunding platform before being named as one of TIME Magazine’s 100 best inventions of 2021.
“Because load shedding and power insecurities continue to be a critical issue for residential and businesses in Nigeria, we are thrilled to introduce EcoFlow’s technology and experience building thoughtfully designed, smart and powerful energy storage products that effectively address the power needs of Nigerians and communities around the world,” said Joy Wu, Regional Leader at EcoFlow.
EcoFlow was founded with a mission to empower people and communities through portable, clean, reliable power for lasting impact by dethroning the traditional gas generator through innovation.
“Our green technology aims to relieve global users from power insecurities in Africa and around the world. At EcoFlow, we believe that access to power is a fundamental right for every human being and our vision is to put power in people’s hands,” added Wu.
EcoFlow was developed by a multidisciplinary group of engineers who combined years of experience and expertise in the battery industry to develop new innovations in portable power solutions.
EcoFlow’s range of renewable portable power stations offer reliable, quiet, and clean power as an alternative to traditional, outdated sources. The first products from the Smart Home Ecosystem to be revealed in Nigeria are RIVER Pro, DELTA and DELTA Max.
RIVER Pro
RIVER Pro is a flexible, portable and multiple powered home device with an X-Stream Fast charging system and a quiet operation that does not run on gasoline or fuel.
RIVER Pro sports a 3.6kWh capacity that can be expanded all the way to 25kWh which can be integrated directly with your home circuits via the Smart Home Panel making it ideal for home backup.
RIVER Pro leads the industry when it comes to AC output. With 3600W you can power heavy-duty appliances such as dryers, AC units and more. Pair two units together to hit a massive 7200W with a Smart Home Panel.
No maintenance or emission of toxic fumes makes RIVER Pro safe to use both indoors and outdoors with a price less than 30% of regular gasoline-powered inverter generators.
DELTA
DELTA is the world’s fastest 1.2kWh portable power station charging technology, featuring a first-of-its-kind two-way inversion technology that converts AC to DC power and vice versa with 6x AC Outlet.
It recharges safely 10 times the speed of most battery powered stations in the market from 0-80% in under an hour with the EcoFlow patent X-Stream Fast Charge Technology.
It can be fully recharged by solar panels in about 4 hours and fully charged through a 12/24V car port for 10 hours.
DELTA powers 13 devices simultaneously and it fits with every port needed to power any device anywhere and everywhere.
DELTA Max
A single DELTA Max unit packs a 2kWh capacity that is expandable up to 6kWh with Delta Max Smart Extra Batteries, a rapid dual charging and the ability to power multiple home appliances including heavy-duty devices up to 3000W with ease due to EcoFlow X-Boost Technology.
With the Rapid dual charging system, DELTA Max charges up safely and rapidly from 0-80% in just 1 hour by combining AC charging and the EcoFlow Smart Generator. It serves as a home backup during a power outage.
DELTA Max is a portable solar generator that connects with up to 2x 400W EcoFlow solar panels to deliver 800W Max solar charging speeds.
To learn more about EcoFlow and its range of products that will soon be available in Ghana, visit: www.ecoflow.com