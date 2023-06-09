Ecobank and Dashen Bank launch remittance app targeting Ethiopians in the Diaspora

Addis Ababa, 9 June 2023,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Ecobank, the leading pan-African banking Group, through its representative office in Ethiopia, has partnered with Ethiopia’s Dashen Bank to enable Ethiopians living in the diaspora, specifically Europe, to send money instantly to any Dashen Bank account, other local bank accounts, mobile money wallet and cash pick up using Ecobank’s Rapidtransfer International app (RTI). The cross-border remittance solution app which is available in the rest of Ecobank’s 33 countries, enables African diaspora residing in Europe to remit funds back to Ecobank countries in Africa, including Ethiopia seamlessly.

Dr. James Kanagwa, Ecobank Ethiopia Country Representative, said: “As the bank with the largest geographical footprint across Africa and a recognised leader in digital, mobile and borderless banking, we are delighted to partner with Dashen Bank to empower Ethiopians living in the European-based diaspora countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Italy, the Netherlands and 21 other European countries with access to our Rapidtransfer International app which enables Africans in Europe to send money back home affordably, instantly and securely.”

The Rapidtransfer International app is secure, easy to onboard and navigate with user-friendly features such as multi-lingual options. Users will know the transparent foreign exchange rate prior to making a transaction and can choose to send funds directly to Dashen Bank accounts, wallet, cash-pick up and same day delivery to other commercial bank accounts.

According to Asfaw Alemu, Chief Executive Officer of Dashen Bank, “Our partnership with Ecobank enables us to reach out to the Ethiopian diaspora in Europe to provide them with a new, reliable, low-cost and convenient way to send money to their families and relatives back home in Ethiopia through the Rapidtransfer International app.”

n 2017, it was estimated that the Ethiopian Diaspora comprised a significant population of at least two million individuals, primarily residing in Europe and North America. According to Knomad, the global knowledge partnership on migration and development, remittance inflows into Ethiopia amounted to US$436 million in 2021 and an estimated US$327 million in 2022 – a figure that the partnership between Ecobank and Dashen Bank seeks to tap into by rolling out the Rapidtransfer International App. Users of RTI are able to send money back home at an average fee of 1.5 per cent of the funds being remitted, making Ecobank and Dashen Bank partnership the best remittance solution for the African diaspora to send more money back home to support their loved ones, build capital and accelerate financial inclusion for inclusive prosperity.

About Ecobank Group (or ‘Ecobank Transnational Incorporated’ or ‘ETI’)

Ecobank Group is the leading private pan-African banking group with unrivalled African expertise. Present in 35 sub-Saharan African countries, as well as France, the UK, UAE and China, its unique pan-African platform provides a single gateway for payments, cash management, trade and investment. The Group employs over 14,000 people and offers Consumer, Commercial, Corporate and Investment Banking products, services and solutions across multiple channels, including digital, to over 32 million customers. For further information, please visit ecobank.com.

About Dashen Bank

Headquartered in Addis Ababa, Dashen Bank is among the biggest private Banks in Ethiopia. Dashen is a trendsetter in Ethiopia’s digital banking space. Its Amole Omni-channel digital platform is gaining traction among Ethiopia’s burgeoning youthful population. The Bank has pioneered a Buy Now Pay Now (BNPL) scheme called DubeAle. In partnership with Ethio Telecom, it is also providing micro savings and micro credit products, which benefited over 2 million Ethiopians in just a year since its launch. Dashen is a principal member of prominent global card associations including VISA, MasterCard, and UnionPay; and an exclusive partner of American Express (AMEX) in Ethiopia. It operates through a network of more than 800 Branches, 9 dedicated Forex Bureaus, 400 plus ATMs and 1,300 plus Point-of-Sale (POS) terminals spread across the length and breadth of the nation.

