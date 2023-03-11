SA’s well-established pop-duo, EASY FREAK, has their fans falling in love again! This time they have collaborated with talented singer-songwriter, Langa Mavuso, on their new single, “All I Want”. A groovy love ballad with a nostalgic RnB sound of the late 90’s and early 2000’s; the single is the first release from the duo this year and is taken off their EP titled “If You Want It”. The single drops Friday, 10 March along with the official music video.

Watch the official music video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t8purjcWeMU

“When we made this song, we wanted to take it back to the late ’90s and early 2000s and incorporate a RnB sound along with a beat so that people can dance to it as well” – the duo explains.

The beautiful and warm music video, directed by Avi Mack and filmed by Jared Hinde, shows Langa Mavuso serenading behind the piano, as it moves through the light change of an eclipse. It crescendos into all three faces connecting at the end, capturing the beauty and emotion of the song.

“The song came about so organically”, says Dom Hurd of EASY FREAK. “We’ve always wanted to work with Langa, just listen to that voice! After Jude and I had finished writing the chorus of ‘All I Want’, we were discussing who might be a good fit for the song, and it just had to be him.”

MORE ABOUT EASY FREAK:

With a natural fusion of pop, funk, soul, EASY FREAK are setting the South African music scene alight. The Jozi-based duo made up of Dom Hurd and Jude Kenrick have unequivocally been making waves and getting crowds moving to a fresh and unique sound. They have made their mark playing at some of South Africa’s biggest music festivals; Oppikoppi, Zakifo, Kirstenbosch Summer Concerts, 947 Joburg Day, Bacardi Holiday Club, Vic Falls Carnival as well as Swaziland’s magical Bushfire Festival. Sharing the stage with the likes of the legendary Damien Marley, Riky Rick, Shekhinah, Cassper Nyovest, Kwesta, Micasa, Sho Madjozi and so many of Mzansi’s favorites – they’ve definitely got the nation’s attention.

You’ve probably grooved to their music on Trace Urban, MTV Base, watched their multifaceted performance on The Voice South Africa , and seen them climb to the very top of the radio music charts, such as KFM Top 40, Algoa Top30, 5FM Top 30, and YFM Top 40. EASY FREAK featured on H&M’s 2018 summer campaign, Jet’s 2019 Winter and Summer campaigns, and Old Khaki’s 2022 campaign. They also collaborated with brands such as Holmes Bros, Ray-Ban, Daniel Wellington, Jägermeister, Palladium Boots, Devil’s Peak Beer, and were also DeezerNext’s 2019 SA artist. They definitely have their fingerprints all over SA’s industry. With 2022 including 2 EP releases, as well as chart-topping radio singles, EASY FREAK are set to take 2023 by storm.

