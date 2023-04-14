East Africa’s Cross-border Electric Railway Line Plans Up the Competition for Cargo Business

In an effort to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the largest single market in the world, and build the continent’s second multinational electrified railway, Tanzania and Burundi have put out a request for proposals for the design and construction of an electrified railway that will initially connect the two nations and pass through the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The timeline for the completion of the project is 5 years. When finished, it will become the second cross-border electrified rail in Africa after Ethiopia and Djibouti opened the first entirely electric international railway line in the continent in 2016.

SOURCE: BUSINESS INSIDER